Families of Chapecoense air crash victims demand indemnity

Associated Press
NEWS
News
23   //    04 Oct 2018, 22:14 IST
AP Image

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The families of victims of a plane crash that killed 71 people in 2016 have arrived to Bolivia to demand indemnity.

The plane was carrying most members of the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, which was set to play a South American cup final. Colombian authorities have concluded that fuel shortages and negligence caused the crash as the plane was traveling to the Colombian city of Medellin.

The flight was operated by a charter airline registered in Bolivia known as LaMia.

Relatives arrived Thursday to the eastern Bolivian city of Santa Cruz.

Lawyer Josmeyr Oliveira is representing families of the Brazilian victims and told journalists that they have not received a single cent.

The families hope to meet with former airline officials, Bolivian civil aviation authorities and insurance company representatives.

Associated Press
NEWS
Fetching more content...
