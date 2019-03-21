×
Fan group urges UEFA to curb Champions League ticket hikes

Associated Press
NEWS
News
44   //    21 Mar 2019, 20:26 IST
AP Image

GENEVA (AP) — A group representing European soccer fans has urged UEFA to enforce stricter rules preventing clubs from raising prices for Champions League games.

Football Supporters Europe criticized "exorbitant pricing" after hikes for visiting fans by Barcelona and Manchester United for their quarterfinal games next month.

After Barcelona set prices at 118 euros ($134) for visiting Man United fans, the English club retaliated with an equivalent 102 pound price for away fans at Old Trafford.

Man United said 27 pounds ($35) from each ticket sold to Barcelona fans will subsidize tickets at Camp Nou for its own fans "again being subjected to increased/excessive prices."

UEFA's current rules prohibit two-tier pricing, and have been used to force Anderlecht and AEK Athens to compensate Bayern Munich fans.

However, most Barcelona fans avoid paying the full price charged to visitors. The club discounts prices for season ticket-holders and members.

Football Supporters Europe says "we expect UEFA to change the regulations to state that ticket prices for away fans should be the same as the cheapest tickets available for home fans."

The Germany-based group, described by UEFA as a "key stakeholder," says Man United's "reciprocal pricing is part of the problem."

Associated Press
NEWS
