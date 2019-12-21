Ferguson: Maybe I'll be co-manager with Ancelotti!

Duncan Ferguson joked he could become Carlo Ancelotti's co-manager after ending his interim spell in charge of Everton with a 0-0 Premier League draw at home to Arsenal.

Ferguson's Toffees have taken five points from matches against the Gunners, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Carlo Ancelotti will take over for December 26's home game with Burnley after the former Chelsea boss was confirmed as Everton's new manager just over an hour before kick-off.

Ferguson welcomed Ancelotti's appointment and joked he is hoping to be given a key role in the new set-up.

"It's brilliant. It's fantastic for the club, a guy of that pedigree coming here. I can't wait to start working with him and I'm sure I'll learn a lot," Ferguson said to BT Sport.

"Hopefully we'll have a chat tonight with a glass of red wine. I'll get a few bottles of red wine down him and I'll become the new co-manager or something."

Everton were unbeaten under Ferguson and he led them to their first Premier League clean sheet since October at Goodison Park on Saturday.

"We wanted three points but what a fantastic performance from us," Ferguson said. "The boys didn't half dig in. I couldn't have asked any more from them - they've been fantastic for me.

"I'm glad I've ended on not a defeat. I'm delighted we got the draw, it's an extra point. We end undefeated, so we're absolutely delighted."

Ferguson's counterpart Freddie Ljungberg is also stepping aside for a new boss, with Mikel Arteta taking charge of Arsenal from Sunday.

Ljungberg was without the injured Mesut Ozil and was impressed by his inexperienced side despite a lack of chances created for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"I was very happy. We put a very young side out there because we wanted energy," Ljungberg told BT Sport. "We worked hard in training and I wanted to give them a chance.

"We tried to dominate possession and keep the ball. You could see Everton getting frustrated and tired. Of course, there's more to come but it's a building block to have that stability we can fall back on.

"There's a lot of potential in a lot of the players. But I wanted to see people who would run and fight and go for it. We can't rely on our name - we still need to run and do the dirty things.

"Then Joe [Willock] comes on and Laca [Alexandre Lacazette] comes on, sprinting and fighting and all that. If we can do that, with the quality we have, it's a bright future.

"I've been told by the club that they want me to stay. I'll have a meeting with Mikel tomorrow and hopefully, it'll be a good one."