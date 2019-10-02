FIFA 20: Magical Mahrez headlines FUT Team of the Week
Manchester City again have a headline act in FIFA 20's FUT Team of the Week, with Riyad Mahrez earning himself a spot.
Algeria international Mahrez had a stuttering first season at the Etihad Stadium, but in recent weeks he has found some consistency and played a vital role in Saturday's 3-1 win over Everton, scoring a fine free-kick and generally running the defence ragged.
It meant he took a top rating in the FIFA Ultimate Team, a week after City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne achieved the same feat.
The only other Premier League player in the starting XI is Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi - the young midfielder putting in a masterclass as Newcastle United were swept aside 5-0 on Sunday.
Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz and Duvan Zapata of Atalanta lead the attack after both got a goal and an assist at the weekend.
Below, we have the full squad of in-form cards now up for grabs.
Mahrez provides the magic
Zapata leads the line
Ndidi with the engine
Blind using his vision from defence
Think they've missed someone? pic.twitter.com/zUIjsoGPfo
FUT Team of the Week
GK: Thomas Strakosha (Lazio) - 84
CB: German Pezzella (Fiorentina) - 82
CB: Daley Blind (Ajax) - 85
CB: Salif Sane (Schalke) - 83
RW: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) - 86
CM: Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) - 82
CDM: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) - 84
LW: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) - 84
CAM: Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) - 84
ST: Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) - 84
CAM: Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) - 86
SUBSTITUTES
GK: Alban Lafont (Nantes) - 82
RWB: Matt Doherty (Wolves) - 82
CM: Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) - 82
CM: Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) - 81
LW: Alexandru Mitrita (New York City) - 81
ST: Franco Jara (Pachuca) - 81
ST: Islam Slimani (Monaco) - 80
RESERVES
CB: Georg Margreitter (Nurnberg) - 79
CAM: Yeison Guzman (Envigado) - 76
LM: Kenta Nishizawa (Shimizu S-Pulse) - 73
ST: Ollie Watkins (Brentford) - 80
RW: Vladimir Rodic (Hammarby) - 76
