Firmino rested by Liverpool as Origi gets the nod

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News // 14 Sep 2019, 16:26 IST

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino will start Liverpool's visit of Newcastle United on the bench after playing twice on international duty, giving Divock Origi the chance to impress.

Firmino started both of Brazil's international friendlies, against Colombia and Peru, in the past week, playing a total of 146 minutes across the two outings in Miami and Los Angeles.

Given Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Peru took place only a little over three days ago, Jurgen Klopp has opted to keep him in reserve.

The only other change to the side that beat Burnley 3-0 before the international break sees Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain come in for Jordan Henderson in midfield.

Klopp's decision to rest Firmino is made even less surprising by the fact the Reds begin their Champions League defence away to Napoli on Tuesday.

"Of course, we have to think about these things," Klopp told BT Sport. "Hendo [Henderson] is ready, Bobby [Firmino] is probably ready, but it's not about being ready – it's a bigger picture and we have to think about that.

"We could have made more changes, but we need the rhythm as well and it makes not too much sense. A lot of games are coming up.

"We really want to have the best starting line-up we can have for the specific opponent and that's what we thought is the right one."

Former Red Jonjo Shelvey starts in midfield for Newcastle, who will be hoping to stop Liverpool's 100 per cent start to the season.