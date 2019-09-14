×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Firmino rested by Liverpool as Origi gets the nod

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    14 Sep 2019, 16:26 IST
firminocropped
Liverpool star Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino will start Liverpool's visit of Newcastle United on the bench after playing twice on international duty, giving Divock Origi the chance to impress.

Firmino started both of Brazil's international friendlies, against Colombia and Peru, in the past week, playing a total of 146 minutes across the two outings in Miami and Los Angeles.

Given Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Peru took place only a little over three days ago, Jurgen Klopp has opted to keep him in reserve.

The only other change to the side that beat Burnley 3-0 before the international break sees Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain come in for Jordan Henderson in midfield.

Klopp's decision to rest Firmino is made even less surprising by the fact the Reds begin their Champions League defence away to Napoli on Tuesday.

"Of course, we have to think about these things," Klopp told BT Sport. "Hendo [Henderson] is ready, Bobby [Firmino] is probably ready, but it's not about being ready – it's a bigger picture and we have to think about that.

"We could have made more changes, but we need the rhythm as well and it makes not too much sense. A lot of games are coming up.

"We really want to have the best starting line-up we can have for the specific opponent and that's what we thought is the right one."

Former Red Jonjo Shelvey starts in midfield for Newcastle, who will be hoping to stop Liverpool's 100 per cent start to the season.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 5
11' LIV NEW
0 - 1
 Liverpool vs Newcastle
Today BRI BUR 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley
Today MAN LEI 07:30 PM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Today SHE SOU 07:30 PM Sheffield United vs Southampton
Today TOT CRY 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Crystal Palace
Today WOL CHE 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
Today NOR MAN 10:00 PM Norwich vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AFC EVE 06:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Tomorrow WAT ARS 09:00 PM Watford vs Arsenal
17 Sep AST WES 12:30 AM Aston Villa vs West Ham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us