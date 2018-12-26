Fred in for Solskjaer's first home match but Martial misses out

Manchester United midfielder Fred

Fred has been named in the Manchester United team as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of a home Premier League game for the first time in his interim spell as manager.

The midfielder came off the bench in a 5-1 win at Cardiff City that got the Solskjaer era off to a flying start and replaces Ander Herrera for the Boxing Day visit of Huddersfield Town.

Fred's last Premier League start was on November 3 in a 2-1 win at Bournemouth, with Jose Mourinho indicating he could not select the Brazilian due to the team's defensive issues.

But Solskjaer has shown faith in the 25-year-old, who starts alongside Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, while Diogo Dalot also comes into the side at right-back in place of Ashley Young.

Anthony Martial scored in the win at Cardiff but the France forward is not in Solskjaer's squad to host the Terriers, with reports indicating he misses out due to illness.

Juan Mata replaces Martial to provide support to Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, who both netted in the demolition of Cardiff last time out.

David Wagner takes charge of Huddersfield for the 150th time with Aaron Mooy among the players missing for the visitors due to injury.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney, United's all-time leading goalscorer, tweeted that he is in attendance for Solskjaer's home debut.

