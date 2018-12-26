×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fred in for Solskjaer's first home match but Martial misses out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
180   //    26 Dec 2018, 19:57 IST
Fred
Manchester United midfielder Fred

Fred has been named in the Manchester United team as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of a home Premier League game for the first time in his interim spell as manager.

The midfielder came off the bench in a 5-1 win at Cardiff City that got the Solskjaer era off to a flying start and replaces Ander Herrera for the Boxing Day visit of Huddersfield Town.

Fred's last Premier League start was on November 3 in a 2-1 win at Bournemouth, with Jose Mourinho indicating he could not select the Brazilian due to the team's defensive issues.

But Solskjaer has shown faith in the 25-year-old, who starts alongside Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, while Diogo Dalot also comes into the side at right-back in place of Ashley Young.

Anthony Martial scored in the win at Cardiff but the France forward is not in Solskjaer's squad to host the Terriers, with reports indicating he misses out due to illness.

Juan Mata replaces Martial to provide support to Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, who both netted in the demolition of Cardiff last time out.

David Wagner takes charge of Huddersfield for the 150th time with Aaron Mooy among the players missing for the visitors due to injury.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney, United's all-time leading goalscorer, tweeted that he is in attendance for Solskjaer's home debut.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Fred anxious but ready to fight for Man United future –...
RELATED STORY
Pogba starts in Solskjaer's first match in charge of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Has Fred proved to be worth his...
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City vs Manchester United: Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
5 takeaways from Manchester United's home draw with Wolves
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City vs Manchester United: Match preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
What next for Anthony Martial at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho failed at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
The 3 options for the Manchester United board after the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us