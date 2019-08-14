×
Gary Neville has no interest in coaching return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    14 Aug 2019, 19:50 IST
Gary Neville cropped
Gary Neville

Gary Neville has dismissed the prospect of a return to coaching after admitting he has no desire to be on the training pitch.

The ex-Manchester United right-back had an ill-fated spell at Valencia in 2015-16, where he was sacked after just four months, and spent four years as part of Roy Hodgson's England backroom coaching staff between 2012 and 2016.

However, the 44-year-old says he is much happier focusing on his TV punditry work and business interests, which include his co-ownership of League Two side Salford City with fellow members of United's 'Class of 92' including brother Phil, David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.

"There is not one single part of me that wakes up and thinks 'I want to be on the training field'," Neville told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"I had my foray into management in Valencia and it was probably one of the best learning curves I have ever had. It was a clip around the ear, sometimes you need one in life.

"I'm more interested in the board room or in the business side of things. The football side I love. I love watching matches but I just don't want to be on the training pitch, I feel like I've done that part of my life and want to move on."

Neville's brother Phil is manager of the England women's team, while his sister Tracey recently left her role as head coach of the England women's netball team.

Manchester United
