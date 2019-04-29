×
Gattuso: AC Milan's slump an embarrassment

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    29 Apr 2019, 04:38 IST
Gattuso - cropped
AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso labelled AC Milan's form an embarrassment after a 2-0 defeat to Torino left their Champions League hopes in doubt.

Milan succumbed to second-half goals from Andrea Belotti and Alex Berenguer at Olimpico Grande Torino, with Alessio Romagnoli also seeing red on Sunday.

The result saw Milan drop to seventh with four games remaining – Torino moving above them into sixth – as the race for Champions League qualification looks set to go to the wire.

And head coach Gattuso could not hide his frustration with Milan, who have won just one of their last seven league outings and were dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Lazio in midweek.

"We are having less fun than two months ago and that takes a toll. We're not sharp, we think too much and that saps your enthusiasm," Gattuso, who seems to be under mounting pressure, told a news conference.

"This is why I say that I can't get in the heads of the players, as I want them to have the eye of the tiger, a constant grit and determination, but it's not happening.

"I am tied to results, I am responsible. We are not only having embarrassing results for our team, we're embarrassing an historic club.

"We lack calm, a series of results to give us confidence. We're practically punching ourselves in the face, as we gave away negative situations."

Asked if he was being too harsh on his players, Gattuso replied: "I was always harsh on myself as a player and I am the same as a coach, but it's the only way I know how to improve.

"If I analyse the bigger picture, it's true that Milan haven't even challenged for the top four for years, so we've done some good things.

"We're not the best team in Italy, but we have a squad that can improve.

"I have responsibility and I've certainly made mistakes, but in three or four years I'll learn to be more positive in my analysis."

Milan have an eight-day break before taking on Bologna on May 6, and round off their Serie A campaign with games against Fiorentina, Frosinone and SPAL.

