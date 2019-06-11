×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Germany's Marozsan to miss at least two matches

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    11 Jun 2019, 16:52 IST
DzseniferMarozsan - cropped
Dzsenifer Marozsan is challenged against China

Germany star Dzsenifer Marozsan will miss the rest of the Women's World Cup group stage with a broken toe, coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has confirmed.

Lyon midfielder Marozsan played on with the injury to her left foot in Saturday's 1-0 win over China, but she will miss at least the next two matches.

Germany face Spain on Wednesday before taking on South Africa on Monday, with the 27-year-old's fitness to be reassessed afterwards.

"[Marozsan] has broken her toe, which means she will not play any further part in the group stage," Voss-Tecklenburg told a news conference.

"We will try to get her back on the pitch at the World Cup, but we cannot give a forecast.

"This injury hurts, especially for her, because this is a special World Cup for Dzseni. We cannot replace her, because she has special skills. We have to make up for that as a team."

Team-mate Leonie Maier said: "We were all shocked and sad, but our squad is wide-ranging. We can compensate for the injury and will play for Maro."

Marozsan has won the Champions League title four times - once with Frankfurt and on three occasions with Lyon - and previously captained her country.

Advertisement
Women's World Cup: Germany v China Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
Reus to miss two games after Revierderby red card
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 favourites for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
RELATED STORY
Marta expected to miss Brazil's opening Women's World Cup game
RELATED STORY
Sissoko could miss two weeks – Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Top 5 players to miss Brazil squad
RELATED STORY
PFA Team of the Year: 5 players who were unlucky to miss out on a spot
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019-20: 5 things Manchester City should do to keep Liverpool at bay
RELATED STORY
Football Skills Featuring Miss Universe Canada 2017 Lauren Howe And Beverley Cheng
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Netherlands 3-1 England - 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Today AZE SLO 09:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Slovakia
Tomorrow HUN WAL 12:15 AM Hungary vs Wales
Tomorrow GER EST 12:15 AM Germany vs Estonia
Tomorrow BEL NOR 12:15 AM Belarus vs Northern Ireland
Tomorrow ICE TUR 12:15 AM Iceland vs Turkey
International Friendlies 2019
81' KOR IRA
1 - 1
 Korea Republic vs Iran
Tomorrow CRO TUN 12:15 AM Croatia vs Tunisia
Tomorrow GUY HAI 01:30 AM Guyana vs Haiti
PP GAM ZAM Gambia vs Zambia
Tomorrow MOR GAM 10:00 PM Morocco vs Gambia
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us