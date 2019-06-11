Germany's Marozsan to miss at least two matches

Dzsenifer Marozsan is challenged against China

Germany star Dzsenifer Marozsan will miss the rest of the Women's World Cup group stage with a broken toe, coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has confirmed.

Lyon midfielder Marozsan played on with the injury to her left foot in Saturday's 1-0 win over China, but she will miss at least the next two matches.

Germany face Spain on Wednesday before taking on South Africa on Monday, with the 27-year-old's fitness to be reassessed afterwards.

"[Marozsan] has broken her toe, which means she will not play any further part in the group stage," Voss-Tecklenburg told a news conference.

"We will try to get her back on the pitch at the World Cup, but we cannot give a forecast.

"This injury hurts, especially for her, because this is a special World Cup for Dzseni. We cannot replace her, because she has special skills. We have to make up for that as a team."

Team-mate Leonie Maier said: "We were all shocked and sad, but our squad is wide-ranging. We can compensate for the injury and will play for Maro."

Marozsan has won the Champions League title four times - once with Frankfurt and on three occasions with Lyon - and previously captained her country.