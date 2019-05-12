×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Greenwood to become Manchester United's youngest PL starter

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    12 May 2019, 19:08 IST
MasonGreenwood - cropped
Mason Greenwood in action against Arsenal

Mason Greenwood will become Manchester United's youngest Premier League starter after he was handed a full debut at home to Cardiff City on the final day of the season.

The 17-year-old made his United bow in the closing minutes of their stunning Champions League win at Paris Saint-Germain in March, subsequently featuring twice more from the bench in the league.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to start Greenwood for the first time against Cardiff at Old Trafford on Sunday.

At 17 years and 223 days old, he is the youngest player to start a Premier League game for the club.

Greenwood was set to line up alongside a series of other players who have featured for United's youth teams in Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira.

Fellow academy graduates James Garner and Angel Gomes were among the substitutes, along with departing club captain Antonio Valencia.

Solskjaer confirmed this week that Valencia, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign, would make one final appearance for United, concluding a 10-year career in Manchester.

Ander Herrera, who has also confirmed his impending exit, did not make the squad.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Advertisement
Mason Greenwood: The Manchester United academy graduate who should soon get a chance with the senior squad
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 youngsters who can make the jump from PL2 to PL next season
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Huddersfield and Manchester United Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should join Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: A summer transfer window prediction for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 Youth players who could step up for Manchester United amid injury crisis
RELATED STORY
3 Solutions Manchester United should do to solve their right wing problem
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 positives for Manchester United from this season
RELATED STORY
5 players who could become the next Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fixed Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us