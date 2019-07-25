×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Griffiths emotional after scoring on first start since leave of absence

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    25 Jul 2019, 03:30 IST
griffithscropped
Leigh Griffiths celebrates his goal against Nomme Kalju

An emotional Leigh Griffiths paid tribute to Celtic and his team-mates after scoring his first goal since going on an extended leave of absence for mental health problems in December.

Celtic hosted Estonia's Nomme Kalju in the second round of Champions League qualifying on Wednesday and ran out 5-0 winners in the first leg.

Ryan Christie was the star, scoring twice and getting an assist, but Griffths grabbed the headlines with his first-half free-kick.

Griffiths missed the second half of last season after Celtic granted him leave and the striker ranks his goal among his career highlights after a difficult few months.

"Words can't describe how good a feeling that was when the ball hit the back of the net," the Scotland forward told Celtic TV. "I'm absolutely delighted.

"So much hard work has been done, not just by me, but by the backroom staff and all connected with myself to get back on the pitch.

"I can't score goals without my team-mates, my biggest thanks goes to them.

"Hopefully that's the start of more goals. My kids were watching me and I had friends in the stands too. I was close to crying.

Advertisement

"It's up there with the England moments [scoring a brace for Scotland against the Three Lions in 2017] if I'm honest.

"A big thank you to my team-mates and everyone connected with the club. If it wasn't for them then I wouldn't be back on the pitch."

Celtic travel to Estonia for the second leg on Tuesday and, barring a capitulation in that match, will face Cluj or Maccabi Tel Aviv in the third qualifying round.

Advertisement
Celtic 5-0 Nomme Kalju: Griffiths nets on return as brilliant Bhoys take charge of tie
RELATED STORY
Sarri defends De Ligt after own goal on first Juventus start
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Eden Hazard reveals why he chose to join Real Madrid in an emotional farewell message
RELATED STORY
Rose set to leave Tottenham after being left out of tour squad
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Top 5 transfers since 2009
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's record start to 2018
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 0-1 Algeria: 5 Hits and Flops as the Desert Warriors clinch first title in 29 years
RELATED STORY
Rodrygo ready for central role after scoring on Real Madrid debut
RELATED STORY
'Emotional wreck' Neville says England have changed him
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19/20: 3 Reasons why Scott McTominay should start ahead of Nemanja Matic for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
FT BAT ROS
2 - 1
 BATE vs Rosenborg
Europa League 2018-19
Today CON PAR 11:00 PM Connah's Quay vs Partizan
Today HAP KAI 11:00 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Kairat
Today FEH VAD 11:30 PM Fehérvár vs Vaduz
Today NOR LIE 11:30 PM Norrköping vs Liepāja
Today PIA RIG 11:30 PM Piast Gliwice vs Riga
Today LUZ KI 11:45 PM Luzern vs KÍ
Tomorrow AZ HAC 12:00 AM AZ vs Häcken
Tomorrow JEU VIT 12:00 AM Jeunesse d'Esch vs Vitória Guimarães
Tomorrow GEN VII 12:00 AM Gent vs Viitorul
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us