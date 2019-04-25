Guardiola and Man City break records in derby win at Old Trafford

Manchester City celebrate Bernardo Silva's goal at Old Trafford against Manchester United

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City broke yet more records as they took a step towards defending the Premier League title by winning 2-0 away to Manchester United.

Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane scored second-half goals at Old Trafford on Wednesday to send City back above Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table.

They have now scored 157 goals in all competitions this season, which is more than any side in English top-flight history have managed in a single campaign.

City have broken their own record, which was set in the 2013-14 season, when Manuel Pellegrini led the club to Premier League and EFL Cup titles.

Guardiola also set a landmark of his own, the City boss becoming the first manager ever to win three consecutive Premier League away matches at Old Trafford.

After securing derby bragging rights, City will be champions again if they win their last three games of the season, starting away at in-form Burnley on Saturday.

United, meanwhile, are now without a clean sheet in 12 consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since August 1971.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen a run of seven defeats in nine games with United three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

