Haaland ready to face Liverpool, Salzburg boss confirms

Salzburg striker Erling Haaland

Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch has revealed in-form teenage striker Erling Haaland will play a part in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Haaland, the son of former Premier League defender Alf-Inge Haaland, scored a first-half hat-trick in Salzburg's 6-2 victory against Genk in last month's Group E opener.

In doing so, the 19-year-old became the first teenager to score more than once on his Champions League bow since Wayne Rooney's treble for Manchester United against Fenerbahce in 2004.

He has scored 17 goals in 10 appearances overall for the Austrian side this season, but missed Saturday's 4-1 league win against Austria Vienna through illness.

Marsch is confident Haaland will feature at Anfield, although he may not be ready to start.

"Haaland is ready, the only choice is whether he plays from the start or comes from the bench, which I cannot say for sure," he said at his pre-match news conference.

Salzburg are three points better off than Liverpool, who lost 2-0 to Napoli in their opening group match.

19y 58d - Erling Haaland, aged 19 years and 58 days, is the third youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick, behind Raúl (18y 113d in 1995) and Wayne Rooney (18y 340d in 2004). Welcome. pic.twitter.com/24DNlzXdza — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2019

However, Marsch is aware of the size of the task his side face against the reigning European champions.

"They have almost no weak points. They play with great speed, aggression and intensity, and we are facing an enormous challenge," he said.

"If we want to achieve something in Liverpool, we all need a perfect game."