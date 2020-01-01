Harry Kane limps out of Southampton game in blow to Spurs

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

Tottenham captain Harry Kane

Harry Kane provided a New Year's Day headache for Jose Mourinho as he hobbled off in Tottenham's Premier League game at Southampton.

With Spurs trailing 1-0 in the second half at St Mary's, Kane appeared to hurt his left hamstring in the process of scoring a goal that was ruled out for offside.

The England captain was duly taken off, with Erik Lamela taking his place, and Tottenham will now await news on the severity of their talisman's injury.

Prior to Wednesday's clash with Southampton, Kane had missed just five minutes of Premier League action this season.