×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Havertz lives up to the hype, says new Leverkusen signing Sinkgraven

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    30 Jul 2019, 17:54 IST
Kai Havertz - cropped
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Lothar Matthaus rates Kai Havertz as a potential Ballon d'Or winner and the excitement surrounding the midfielder is entirely justified, according to Bayern Leverkusen team-mate Daley Sinkgraven.

Bayern Munich, Liverpool and a number of other top European sides have been linked to Havertz since he struck 17 goals during an exceptional 2018-19 Bundesliga campaign.

His list of admirers includes former Germany captain Matthaus, who on Monday tipped the 20-year-old to eventually join a "very big club," and new Leverkusen signing Sinkgraven.

The latter moved to the BayArena from Ajax in June and has been impressed with Havertz.

"I knew about him. Now I've spent [several] weeks with him and, indeed, he's a very good player," Sinkgraven told Omnisport.

"You can see it if you look at his technique: he is very relaxed when he has the ball.

"The way he scores goals during training, I love watching it, so I am really happy he will stay here for one more year."

Sinkgraven signed for Leverkusen after working with head coach Peter Bosz during an injury plagued five seasons in Amsterdam.

Advertisement

The versatile 24-year-old got a taste of the Bundesliga when Ajax faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League last season and is braced for a steep learning curve.

"It's a level up [from the Eredivisie], for sure," he said.

"I think the pace is a bit higher [than in Holland]. The games are probably more physical. Every team in Germany is strong so you have to give everything."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Sinkgraven signs on at Leverkusen
RELATED STORY
I will definitely be at Bayer Leverkusen next season - Havertz puts an end to Bayern Munich speculation
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga: Sky is the limit for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz
RELATED STORY
Bayer Leverkusen confirm Demirbay signing
RELATED STORY
Bosz: Champions League improves chance of keeping Brandt & Havertz
RELATED STORY
Rummenigge hints at Bayern interest in Havertz
RELATED STORY
SK Awards: Bundesliga - 10 Best Attackers of the Season 
RELATED STORY
Bayer Leverkusen bring in PSG youngster Diaby
RELATED STORY
SK Awards: Bundesliga 2018/19 - Bundesliga Team of the Season
RELATED STORY
Lesser-fancied European Teams to watch this season #1 - Hertha BSC
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug BAY HER 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hertha BSC
17 Aug BOR AUG 07:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg
17 Aug BAY PAD 07:00 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn
17 Aug WOL KOL 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Köln
17 Aug WER FOR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
17 Aug FRE MAI 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Mainz 05
17 Aug BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
18 Aug EIN HOF 07:00 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim
18 Aug UNI RB- 09:30 PM Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us