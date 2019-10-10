×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Hazard weight concerns dismissed by Belgium boss Martinez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    10 Oct 2019, 00:06 IST
eden hazard - cropped
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has dismissed concerns about Eden Hazard being overweight at Real Madrid.

A report in Sport in July claimed Hazard was seven kilograms too heavy when he joined up with the Madrid squad for pre-season duty.

The Belgium star has found it difficult to kick-start his career in LaLiga since joining from Chelsea in the transfer window, only scoring his first goal for the club in last weekend's 4-2 defeat of Granada.

Martinez, though, does not believe Hazard's physical condition is a particular concern given the talent he has.

"He is a really calm person, not someone who looks for individual glory," he told Deportes Cuatro."Whether he's carrying weight or not, Hazard can break past and unsettle defences and make a difference.

"His innate talent doesn't depend on whether his weight is this or that."

Martinez also spoke in defence of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The 27-year-old was taken off at half-time of the 2-2 Champions League draw with Club Brugge with what Madrid described as a stomach problem.

Advertisement

The club was forced to deny Courtois had become ill due to anxiety, having conceded twice to Brugge in the first half to compound a difficult run of form at club level.

Martinez says Courtois is still recovering from illness and insists he is the world's best in his position.

"It wasn't true that he had anxiety," Martinez said."He is still feeling the effects of a stomach bug and needs to regain a kilogram or two. That's what can happen with a stomach bug.

"He is a player who dreamed of playing for Real Madrid from a young age and he is ready to define an era there. I am convinced that he is the best goalkeeper in the world."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow RUS SCO 12:15 AM Russia vs Scotland
12 Oct UKR LIT 12:15 AM Ukraine vs Lithuania
12 Oct MON BUL 12:15 AM Montenegro vs Bulgaria
12 Oct CZE ENG 12:15 AM Czech Republic vs England
12 Oct POR LUX 12:15 AM Portugal vs Luxembourg
International Friendlies 2019
FT BAH AZE
2 - 3
 Bahrain vs Azerbaijan
12 Oct URU PER 04:30 AM Uruguay vs Peru
12 Oct GUI COM TBD Guinea vs Comoros
12 Oct COL CHI 09:30 PM Colombia vs Chile
12 Oct TUN CAM 10:30 PM Tunisia vs Cameroon
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us