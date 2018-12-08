He is a champion – Gattuso unconcerned by Higuain goal drought

Gonzalo Higuain has not scored for AC Milan since October

Gonzalo Higuain's form is of no concern to AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso, despite the striker having not scored since October.

In Serie A, Milan have been without the on-loan forward since a 2-0 defeat to Higuain's parent club Juventus on November 11, with the former Napoli star having been handed a two-game suspension following a red card in the clash at San Siro.

Gattuso's side have drawn 1-1 with Lazio and beat Parma 2-1 in Higuain's absence, with the 30-year-old set to return to Serie A action against Torino on Sunday.

And although Higuain has not scored in any competition since netting in a 3-2 win over Sampdoria on October 28, Gattuso remains unconcerned, labelling the Argentina international as a "true champion".

"Even when everyone thinks he is upset, his smile in the locker room is always there," Gattuso told a news conference.

"He hasn't scored in a month but that is also due to the suspension, the international break and the slight injury. He is a true champion.

"We will try and see if Higuain and [Patrick] Cutrone can play together, our greatest issue should be balance, we have to move well and sense danger."

Milan have lost just one of their last six league fixtures, and sit in fourth, although Gattuso is expecting a stern test against Torino, who are four points behind the Rossoneri.

"They are a team that combine technique and physical strength, always well put in place with a prepared coach," he said.

"They know what to do and it's hard to deal with when they play away from home."