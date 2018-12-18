×
'He's an interest not only for us but for many' - Zola praises rumoured Chelsea target Wilson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
214   //    18 Dec 2018, 19:18 IST
Callum Wilson - cropped
Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson

Gianfranco Zola has appeared to confirm Chelsea's interest in signing Callum Wilson ahead of the Blues' EFL Cup quarter-final with Bournemouth.

Maurizio Sarri's side are expected to be in the market for a new striker in January, with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud having scored just six Premier League goals between them in 2018-19.

That is two fewer than Bournemouth striker Wilson, who has enjoyed a fine start to the campaign having also netted on his England debut last month.

Wilson has been linked with Chelsea and Zola did nothing to dismiss those rumours when he spoke to the media at a news conference on Tuesday.

"I'm sure that there are a lot of players, they are linked with us," the Chelsea assistant said.

"Certainly Callum Wilson is doing very well for this club and he's an interest not only for us but for many."

Chelsea have had to do their research on Wilson anyway ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final clash at Stamford Bridge.

"He's strong, fast and he sees the goal," Zola said.

"I like [him] because he's quick but also strong in the air, which is also a very important quality. 

"Having said that, I don't want to go too much into it. He's doing very well and I'm pleased for him.

"He has a lot of qualities that can take him a long way. I really hope that he keeps improving like this."

Zola also revealed that Morata will not feature for Chelsea against Bournemouth, while star man Eden Hazard is a major doubt too.

"Alvaro has a problem, he twisted his knee against Vidi. It won't take, I believe, long, but he's not going to be able to be in contention for tomorrow," Zola added.

"Eden as well has got a knock in his foot. We are assessing him, we are going to decide today.

"Obviously, Hazard is one of our best players, so to have him available is a big deal but we don't want to compromise anything. We will see, it depends on how the fitness test is going to go today."

