Henderson praying for Premier League 'miracle'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
06 May 2019, 05:28 IST
Jordan Henderson - cropped
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson accepts Liverpool are praying for a miracle in their bid to win the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's men hold a two-point lead at the top, but they will be pushed back to second if Manchester City beat Leicester City on Monday.

That would leave Liverpool trailing by a point heading into Sunday's final day, when they host Wolves and Manchester City make the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Henderson said his team would need a favour in the closing stages of what has been a thrilling title race.

"The lads will watch Monday's game and, yeah, pray for a miracle," the Liverpool captain told UK media.

"City are a great team but so are we. Whoever gets the title will deserve it. We couldn't have done any more. We can't have any regrets.

"It's going to the last game and we need to finish on a high at Anfield and pray that something, a miracle, can happen."

Liverpool could get a favour from former manager Brendan Rodgers, who is at the helm of ninth-placed Leicester.

Henderson hopes his former boss can help Liverpool with a result at the Etihad Stadium.

"I'm sure Leicester, who are a great team, will go and give everything," he said.

"Everyone wants to cause an upset, so hopefully there are another couple of twists and turns to come."

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
