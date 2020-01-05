Hernandez back in Bayern training but Gnabry has Achilles injury

Bayern Munich and France defender Lucas Hernandez

Bayern Munich have confirmed Serge Gnabry hurt his Achilles during training on Sunday, though defender Lucas Hernandez was able to return to action.

Hernandez has been out since October after undergoing ankle surgery but the World Cup winner is closing in on a comeback.

The France international took part in circuit training with his team-mates but did not participate in the ball work and tactics sections of the session.

While Hernandez's return boosts Bayern, the Bundesliga champions were dealt a blow when Gnabry pulled up in Doha.

"Gnabry has an issue with his Achilles tendon," coach Hansi Flick told reporters at a news conference.

"He had to stop today's running session early. We have to take that very seriously and hope that he returns soon."

#Flick: "@SergeGnabry has an issue with his Achilles tendon. He had to stop today's running session early. We have to take that very seriously and hope that he returns soon."#FCBayern pic.twitter.com/6lQ3xYXhRo — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 5, 2020

Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman and Javi Martinez missed the mid-season training break due to injuries, with long-term absentee Niklas Sule also unavailable for the trip.

A group of young players - Joshua Zirkzee, Sarpreet Singh, Leon Dajaku, Oliver Batista-Meier, Chris Richards and Bright Akwo Arrey-Mbi - were added to the Bayern group that went to Doha.

"We have filled the squad in order to make training as competitive as possible," added Flick. "It's our job to lead these boys into the first team.

"We will not let players play that are not at 100 per cent. We have to build Kingsley up carefully.

"Robert has top conditions at home. When we are back in Munich on January 14, we hope that he will be fit again."