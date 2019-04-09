×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Higuain wants to stay at Chelsea beyond this season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    09 Apr 2019, 00:20 IST
gonzalo higuain - cropped
Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain admits he would like to stay at Chelsea beyond the 2018-19 season.

The 31-year-old has scored three goals in 12 appearances in all competitions since joining from Juventus on loan in January.

Chelsea have the option to extend the loan by a further 12 months for a fee of €18million, and the striker is now eager to finish the campaign as well as possible in order to earn the chance to stay at Stamford Bridge.

"I'm happy here," he told Chelsea's official website. "It's always nice to try a new league and it's my first taste of the Premier League.

"Obviously, it's a period where I'm adapting, but I'm hoping that, although I've only got a short time, I can finish well. The best thing we can do is qualify for the Champions League and hopefully win the Europa League, too.

"We're coming towards the end [of the season], so it's about finishing as strongly as possible. The main objective is to finish in the top four, so we can play in the Champions League and also to encourage other players to come and play for the club. That's what the squad are hoping for, so that we can add players next season, and to finish the season well and make people happy.

"From a personal point of view, I want to do as well as I can, so I can be here for next season. That's my intention.

"I came here, and I wanted to stay. It's a good city, you live well, and you can be relaxed but also enjoy yourself. So, my intention is to stay here."

Advertisement

Higuain's future could be complicated by a FIFA-imposed transfer ban, which prohibits Chelsea from registering new signings until January 2020.

The club were punished for breaking rules relating to the signing of under-18 players from overseas, although they have appealed.

FIFA confirmed last month that the ban would not be frozen during Chelsea's appeal process, a decision that "astonished" the club.

"So far as the club is aware, in all previous cases where a registration ban has been imposed by FIFA, a decision has also been made to suspend the sanction until the appeal process has been completed," Chelsea said in a statement.

"In this case, Chelsea considers that it is being treated inconsistently in comparison with other European clubs."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Gonzalo Higuain is likely to succeed at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea: 3 high-paid players who should be cut loose next season
RELATED STORY
It's difficult to convince him – Gattuso suggests Higuain wants Chelsea move
RELATED STORY
Capello hopes Higuain stays at Milan
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Callum Hudson-Odoi should stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Higuain double leads Chelsea to 5-0 win over Huddersfield
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Gonzalo Higuain might struggle at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Transfer Analysis: Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Three strikers Chelsea should sign instead of Gonzalo Higuain
RELATED STORY
Sarri: Higuain should use Suarez as inspiration
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us