I can't talk about Man United with 'joy and freedom' – Mourinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
141   //    18 May 2019, 06:46 IST
mourinho - CROPPED
Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho said he cannot talk about former club Manchester United "in the same joy and freedom" as other clubs, while the Portuguese boss hopes to be back in management by July.

Mourinho was sacked by United in December following a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, which left the Red Devils sixth in the Premier League and 19 points adrift.

The former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid boss departed Old Trafford amid reports of dressing-room unrest having seen his relationship with star Paul Pogba deteriorate.  

United failed to qualify for the Champions League despite an initial resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mourinho had a dig at the struggling club.

"It's difficult for me to talk about Manchester," Mourinho – who won the Europa League and EFL Cup following his arrival in 2016 – told RMC Sport. 

"I can't talk about them in the same joy and freedom as I talk about other clubs."

Since his United exit, Mourinho has been linked with French side Lyon, Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and former club Inter in Serie A.

Mourinho has also emerged as a possible replacement for Massimiliano Allegri, who will leave Italian champions Juventus at the end of the season.

"I have a lot of qualities and one of them is to respect other clubs and their management," Mourinho added. "I have never spoken like 'this club wanted me, they contacted me'.

"When I left Manchester United in December, I immediately took the decision I want to work from summer. I hope to be back to work in July in a project I really like."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
