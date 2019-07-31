×
I did not like what he said – Rummenigge irritated by Kovac's Sane comments

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31 Jul 2019, 01:22 IST
leroysane-cropped
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed his frustration at Niko Kovac's decision to publicly express his confidence that a deal will be struck for Leroy Sane.

Germany international Sane has spent three seasons at Manchester City since leaving Schalke, developing into one of Europe's best wingers.

Bayern have made no secret of their desire to bring the 23-year-old to the Allianz Arena and, although City's reported £90million asking price is said to have initially put them off, boss Kovac recently suggested an agreement could soon be reached.

He said on Sunday: "Our club management is very committed. It is not easy in this day and age, you see, otherwise it would already be sorted. But I am very confident. I assume we can get it [done]."

Speaking ahead of Bayern's Audi Cup clash against Fenerbahce on Tuesday, though, Rummenigge expressed his irritation with Kovac.

"I did not like what he said," he told ZDF. "We have a good relationship with Manchester City and our former coach Pep Guardiola.

"Sane still has a contract there. Neither optimistic nor pessimistic quotes help us in that matter."

Kovac is seeking attacking replacements for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery after both wingers left Bayern at the end of the 2018-19 season.

His need for reinforcements might be accelerated further after Serge Gnabry went off injured in the first half of the game against Fenerbahce.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Bundesliga 2018-19 Manchester City
