×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I'm not going to give in – Puig determined to become a Barcelona regular

Omnisport
NEWS
News
107   //    05 May 2019, 17:32 IST
Riqui Puig - cropped
Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig

Riqui Puig is refusing to give up on his dream of making it as a Barcelona regular – even if it means spending another season with the reserves.

The 19-year-old has started two of Barca's last five LaLiga matches, profiting from Ernesto Valverde's decision to rotate his squad over the past month as he seeks to secure the treble.

Puig was unable to prevent his side from falling to a 2-0 loss when given the full 90 minutes in Saturday's meeting with Celta Vigo, a week on from Barca wrapping up the title with a few games to spare.

But despite his limited playing time at senior level in 2018-19, the teenage midfielder – a regular for the Barcelona B side – is determined to make a name for himself at Camp Nou. 

"I would like to be in the first team but I don't decide that, the club does," he said in an interview with YouTuber Koko DC. "If I have to be in Barcelona B for another season, in the Segunda B, it wouldn't matter. 

"I'm not going to give in. As my father says, it's cold outside of Barca and you cannot leave if they don't kick you out."

Among the sides reportedly monitoring the youngster's situation are Manchester City, managed by former Barca boss Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement

Puig has played down a move to the Etihad Stadium, however, joking that he would struggle to cope with the English weather.

"If I have to go to Manchester, it will be raining every day. Here the sun comes out every day," he said. "I think my team-mates did not see a future, they had to leave. Some of them did very well.

"They told me I have a peculiar style of play. I could play for another team, but the characteristic I have will make me better at Barcelona. So I will continue here; a 15-year career in Barcelona."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona
Advertisement
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Man City not in same bracket as Barca, Madrid and Bayern
RELATED STORY
Barcelona defeat won't affect Liverpool in title race - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola: The only way I know to Play football | Beautiful Football
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: 'To bring him back home would be great'- President open to the return of Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City eyeing a move for FC Barcelona's prime target
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City hijacks move for £75 million-rated Barcelona target
RELATED STORY
Top 5 teams with the best possession in Europe this season
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City enter race to sign Bundesliga breakout star Luka Jovic
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us