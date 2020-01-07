I thought I could drink my pee, it looks like apple juice! Dazed Pogba uploads post-operation video

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

A dazed Paul Pogba said his operation on an ankle injury left him unsure if he was drunk or "high" – but he did at least confirm: "I'm still alive".

Manchester United midfielder Pogba has had a difficult time with injury problems this season, with his fitness issues restricting him to only seven appearances in the Premier League.

He made his return after almost three months out on December 22, playing a part in two matches before being laid low once again, with specialists determining surgery was required.

The France international went under the knife on Tuesday and came out the other side unsurprisingly feeling a little discombobulated, so much so he says he almost made a terrible mistake with a urine sample.

"I don't even know if I'm okay or if I'm high or sober – I don't look sober, don't ask me if it [the operation] went well because I don't know," he said in a video posted to his Instagram stories.

"I can't really feel my toes but I'm still alive, that's the good news.

"After the operation, we've still got the smile, we're blessed, I'm still alive, everything went well. They gave me something, I don't know what it was, but it feels good!

"They took something and put it in my arms then after that they told me to think about good things. I thought about my son, then it took longer to put me to sleep.

"After, I don't know what happened. I just woke up and said, 'where am I'? I thought I could drink my 'pee-pee', it looks like apple juice.

"People have told me I look drunk. I didn't drink alcohol, they gave me some things on my arm, they told me to relax, they spoke very good French.

"I imagined I was in Dubai, then I woke up and I couldn't lift my leg. I didn't know where I was, but I'm not drunk."

He later deleted the video from his account and posted another in which he seemed rather shocked at not being able to remember uploading the original clips.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed at the start of January that Pogba is expected to be out for around a month.