I was too hasty in my thoughts – Bonucci backtracks on Kean comments after backlash

04 Apr 2019

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci says he was "too hasty" in expressing his thoughts and "firmly condemned racism" after the Juventus defender initially claimed team-mate Moise Kean should shoulder some of the blame for being targeted by Cagliari supporters.

Kean's goalscoring display in Tuesday's 2-0 Serie A win in Sardinia was overshadowed by allegations of racist chanting against the 19-year-old.

The Italy international celebrated his late strike in front of Cagliari's supporters amid ongoing abuse, and Bonucci said post-match that Kean should take 50 per cent of the blame for the taunts because he incited the home crowd.

However, Juve veteran Bonucci used social media to clarify his comments on Wednesday.

"After 24 hours I want to clarify my feelings," Bonucci wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday [Tuesday] I was interviewed right at the end of the game, and my words have been clearly misunderstood, probably because I was too hasty in the way I expressed my thoughts.

"Hours and years wouldn't be enough to talk about this topic. I firmly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination.

"The abuses are not acceptable at all and this must not be misunderstood."

Kean has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence this season, with four goals in his past four matches for club and country.

After netting against Finland and Liechtenstein to mark an unforgettable Italy debut during the international break, Kean scored the winner at home to Empoli last week before sealing Juve's victory at Cagliari.