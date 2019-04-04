×
I was too hasty in my thoughts – Bonucci backtracks on Kean comments after backlash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    04 Apr 2019, 03:42 IST
Bonucci-cropped
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci says he was "too hasty" in expressing his thoughts and "firmly condemned racism" after the Juventus defender initially claimed team-mate Moise Kean should shoulder some of the blame for being targeted by Cagliari supporters.

Kean's goalscoring display in Tuesday's 2-0 Serie A win in Sardinia was overshadowed by allegations of racist chanting against the 19-year-old.

The Italy international celebrated his late strike in front of Cagliari's supporters amid ongoing abuse, and Bonucci said post-match that Kean should take 50 per cent of the blame for the taunts because he incited the home crowd.

However, Juve veteran Bonucci used social media to clarify his comments on Wednesday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dopo 24 ore desidero chiarire il mio pensiero. Ieri sera ho parlato alla fine della partita e mi sono espresso in modo evidentemente troppo sbrigativo, che è stato male interpretato su un argomento per il quale non basterebbero ore e per il quale si lotta da anni. Condanno ogni forma di razzismo e discriminazione. Certi atteggiamenti sono sempre ingiustificabili e su questo non ci possono essere fraintendimenti. // After 24 hours I want to clarify my feelings. Yesterday I was interviewed right at the end of the game, and my words have been clearly misunderstood, probably because I was too hasty in the way I expressed my thoughts. Hours and years wouldn't be enough to talk about this topic. I firmly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination. The abuses are not acceptable at all and this must not be misunderstood.

A post shared by Leonardo Bonucci (@bonuccileo19) on

"After 24 hours I want to clarify my feelings," Bonucci wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday [Tuesday] I was interviewed right at the end of the game, and my words have been clearly misunderstood, probably because I was too hasty in the way I expressed my thoughts.

"Hours and years wouldn't be enough to talk about this topic. I firmly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination.

"The abuses are not acceptable at all and this must not be misunderstood."

Kean has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence this season, with four goals in his past four matches for club and country.

After netting against Finland and Liechtenstein to mark an unforgettable Italy debut during the international break, Kean scored the winner at home to Empoli last week before sealing Juve's victory at Cagliari.

