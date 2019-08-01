×
Ibrahimovic: Man United should sell Pogba if he wants to leave

Omnisport
NEWS
News
01 Aug 2019, 06:48 IST
ZlatanIbrahimovicPaulPogba - cropped
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba

Zlatan Ibrahimovic told Manchester United to let Paul Pogba leave if the midfielder has no interest in staying at Old Trafford.

Pogba, 26, has said he wants a "new challenge" and his agent Mino Raiola indicated the France international was looking to leave United.

Ibrahimovic, Pogba's former team-mate at United, said the Premier League giants should allow the midfielder – linked heavily with a move to Real Madrid – to leave.

"I think if he doesn't want to stay it has no sense to keep him," the LA Galaxy star told the BBC.

"You let him go and if he wants to be somewhere else, that is where you let him go, use the situation and bring somebody that wants to stay.

"The dressing room is more the players respect each other, they're professional, they understand each other's situation.

"It's more the club and the management because you don't want a player in your club or in your team that doesn't want to stay because then you know he will not give 100 or 200 per cent or he does that and still he doesn't want to stay so it's a tricky situation.

"The best is what is the best for the club, that is what you have to look at."

Manchester United play their final game of pre-season against AC Milan in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
