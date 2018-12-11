×
Iniesta visits Messi and former club Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
83   //    11 Dec 2018, 10:45 IST
IniestaMessi-cropped
Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta (L) and Lionel Messi (R)

There was a reunion in Barcelona, where club great Andres Iniesta met up with Lionel Messi and his former team-mates.

World Cup winner Iniesta left Barca for Japanese side Vissel Kobe in May after 16 trophy-laden seasons at Camp Nou.

But the 34-year-old star paid his ex-club a visit on Monday, ahead of Barca's Champions League clash against Tottenham.

Iniesta was pictured with Messi, Luis Suarez and others as he enjoys the J.League off-season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What a nice visit !! A joy to see you again @ andresiniesta8

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
