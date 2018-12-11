Iniesta visits Messi and former club Barcelona

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta (L) and Lionel Messi (R)

There was a reunion in Barcelona, where club great Andres Iniesta met up with Lionel Messi and his former team-mates.

World Cup winner Iniesta left Barca for Japanese side Vissel Kobe in May after 16 trophy-laden seasons at Camp Nou.

But the 34-year-old star paid his ex-club a visit on Monday, ahead of Barca's Champions League clash against Tottenham.

Iniesta was pictured with Messi, Luis Suarez and others as he enjoys the J.League off-season.

Special day to see these phenomena @FCBarcelona



Special day to be reunited with my former teammates pic.twitter.com/EowNObDVE2 - Andrés Iniesta (@ andresiniesta8) December 10, 2018

