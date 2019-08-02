×
It's forgotten about until we retire – Robertson says Champions League win is in the past

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    02 Aug 2019, 04:24 IST
AndyRobertson - cropped
Andy Robertson lifts the Champions League trophy

Liverpool have already forgotten about their Champions League success, insists Andy Robertson, as they target further silverware.

The Reds came up short in the Premier League title race last season but delivered Jurgen Klopp's first trophy at Anfield with their sixth European Cup triumph, beating Tottenham in the final.

Rather than fondly reflect on that victory, though, star left-back Robertson says Liverpool plan to move on quickly and the shine has already worn off.

The Scotland captain is already plotting Liverpool's next big win as they face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.

"The day we came back [for pre-season] it wore off for us," Robertson said.

"We had to do our American tour, and our owners wanted to do some things with the cup which was great, but, for us, the first day we came back, it's really forgotten about until we retire.

"Honestly, the focus now needs to be on winning more trophies, because that Champions League is now in the past."

He explained: "We don't want to be the team that only won one trophy – of course it's a big one, but we want to be a team that wins a host of trophies.

"We are a long way off that, but we need to kick on this season and get another one under our belts. That's the aim."

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
