×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

It's hard to improve Real Madrid - Arbeloa sees little reason for 'Galactico' signings

Omnisport
NEWS
News
141   //    19 Mar 2019, 14:35 IST
Neymar - cropped
Neymar celebrates with Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are unlikely to be improved significantly by a series of 'Galactico' signings, according to Alvaro Arbeloa.

Having brought back Zinedine Zidane as head coach this month, president Florentino Perez is said to be prepared to sanction huge spending ahead of next season in order to revitalise the playing squad.

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen are among a host of star names linked with a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu, while a deal to sign Porto defender Eder Militao has already been agreed.

But Arbeloa says it will be tough to buy better players than those already at the club, who helped them to win four Champions Leagues in five seasons.

"I see a squad that's difficult to improve," the former full-back told El Chiringuito. "Outside of Real Madrid, there aren't many players who can improve what there is at the club right now.

"The word 'revolution' doesn't fit for me. These are the same players who won four Champions Leagues. I don't think the problem at Madrid is one of age."

While a number of players have been tipped to join the club, Gareth Bale continues to be linked with a move away from the Spanish capital.

The Wales star has been targeted by fans for some ineffective performances and struggled to earn a regular spot in Santiago Solari's plans before his sacking.

Advertisement

Arbeloa thinks Bale's problem has been an inability to prove to the watching world that he is fully committed to the Madrid cause.

"I think Bale hasn't been able to sell his commitment to Madrid outside," he said. "He speaks Spanish, but he doesn't feel comfortable doing it with the media. He has scored very important goals in finals and I'm sorry he's been so crushed."

Arbeloa is delighted to see Zidane complete a shock return to the club he left last May, although he thinks it is too much to expect Madrid to close the 12-point gap in LaLiga to leaders Barcelona.

"For Madrid fans, he was a legend as a player and also as a coach. There is no greater excitement for Madrid fans than having Zidane come back," Arbeloa said.

"He inspires because he was an idol for a lot of players. Everyone likes him. It's easy to listen when he talks and try to understand him."

He added: "It's very difficult to win the league. Barca are very good and it's very tough. I can't see Barca dropping many points."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Galactico replacements for Casemiro at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Galactico replacements for Gareth Bale at Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why it is tough to be a Real Madrid Galactico
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer rumours: 7 stars who are likely to join Los Blancos after the return of Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
5 Galactico signings that Real Madrid could target this year
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid make outrageous offer for Barcelona target, the complications with Galactico targets and more Real Madrid transfer news February 24, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 ideal signings for Real Madrid in the summer
RELATED STORY
3 Players Real Madrid should sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Chelsea ‘close to completing’ deal for world-class Real Madrid super-target for bargain price and more Premier League transfer news - February 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target, Real Madrid plan 5 Galactico signings, and more LaLiga news: 7 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
Today MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
Today MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
21 Mar GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
21 Mar WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
21 Mar GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
21 Mar WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
21 Mar SAU UAE 07:15 PM Saudi Arabia vs UAE
21 Mar SAU UAE 07:15 PM Saudi Arabia vs UAE
21 Mar KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
21 Mar KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us