×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Italy's youth movement shines in 2-0 win over Finland

Associated Press
NEWS
News
63   //    24 Mar 2019, 03:44 IST
AP Image

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Italy came away with hope for the future after Nicolo Barella and Moise Kean scored their first international goals in a 2-0 win over Finland to open European Championship qualifying on Saturday.

It marked the first time the Azzurri scored more than one goal in a competitive match in nearly two years.

Italy moved atop Group J, level on three points with Greece, which won at Liechtenstein 2-0.

Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Armenia 2-1 and also has three points.

Under pressure to produce a revival after missing last year's World Cup, Italy didn't waste time. Barella, a 22-year-old midfielder with Cagliari, scored seven minutes in with a long, deflected shot from a rebound following a free kick from Marco Verratti.

Kean, aged 19, then took advantage of an excellent throughball from Ciro Immobile to find the target from the center of the area in the 74th. He became the second youngest scorer for Italy after Bruno Nicole in 1958.

Still, it wasn't all straightforward for the hosts.

Finland forward Teemu Pukki wasted a great chance to equalize, shooting wide after sprinting past Leonardo Bonucci to redirect a cross in the 65th.

But the youth movement was the theme from the beginning, when Kean became the youngest striker to start for Italy in more than a century, in place of injured winger Federico Chiesa.

Advertisement

"He's skillful," Italy coach Roberto Mancini said of Kean. "But he still has a lot of work to do. He's got a huge margin for improvement."

Also earning his first international start was Valencia defender Cristiano Piccini at right back, playing for the injured Alessandro Florenzi. And midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, also 19, made his Italy debut as a second-half substitute.

"It's not difficult to see talent in Kean and Zaniolo, so it's not a risk to pick them," Mancini said.

There were also contributions from veterans, with 36-year-old Fabio Quagliarella having a chance denied with a one-handed save from goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky after coming on in the second half.

Quagliarella, the Sampdoria striker who leads Serie A with 21 goals, was making his first Italy appearance in 8 1/2 years.

In Liechtenstein, Kostas Fortounis and Anastasios Donis scored for Greece.

In Sarajevo, Rade Krunic and Deni Milosevic got the goals for Bosnia as striker Edin Dzeko celebrated his 100th appearance.

On Tuesday, Italy hosts Liechtenstein in Parma, Greece plays at Bosnia and Finland visits Armenia.

Associated Press
NEWS
Football Tactics: Marcelo Bielsa's career football formations explained
RELATED STORY
SAFF Cup: Indian Women begin title defence with win over Maldives
RELATED STORY
Quagliarella called up by Italy as Balotelli misses out
RELATED STORY
Juventus' Marko Pjaca set for another spell on sidelines, career in jeopardy
RELATED STORY
The biggest managerial coup in league football
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Top 10 Under-20 Footballers in the World Right Now
RELATED STORY
Manchester City under Guardiola - Man City Build Up vs High Press | Football tactics explained
RELATED STORY
After U-17 World Cup, AIFF hopes to bring FIFA the 2021 U-20 World Cup to India
RELATED STORY
3 Crucial factors which contributed towards Arsenal's 2-0 victory over United
RELATED STORY
4 greatest club rivalries in the Premier League in the last 20 years
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
23 Mar BUR GAB 06:30 PM Burundi vs Gabon
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow POL LAT 01:15 AM Poland vs Latvia
Tomorrow SLO FYR 01:15 AM Slovenia vs FYR Macedonia
Tomorrow NET GER 01:15 AM Netherlands vs Germany
Tomorrow NOR BEL 01:15 AM Northern Ireland vs Belarus
Tomorrow TUR MOL 10:30 PM Turkey vs Moldova
International Friendlies 2019
Tomorrow AZE LIT 07:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Lithuania
Tomorrow SAU EQU 09:15 PM Saudi Arabia vs Equatorial Guinea
Tomorrow MYA IND 10:15 PM Myanmar vs Indonesia
Tomorrow MYA IND 10:15 PM Myanmar vs Indonesia
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us