Jardim admits Europa League may await Monaco

Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim

Leonardo Jardim turned his attentions to qualifying for the Europa League after seeing his Monaco side extend their winless run to nine matches with a 3-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Monaco have nothing to show from their first two Group A matches, the first of which ended in a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid, and Jardim warned that their fate in this season's competition is in the balance.

Club Brugge, who also lost their opening two matches in the group, await Jardim's men in their next two Champions League games and the Monaco coach indicated he is already contemplating the consolation of a place in the Europa League for finishing third in the group.

"We're going to play Club Brugge in our next two Champions League games," said Jardim.

"We need six points against them. The two matches are very important for us to, at the least, qualify for the Europa League."

Reflecting on the defeat to Dortmund, he added: "We played well in the first half.

"We were dangerous and moved the ball well. Despite conceding the first goal, we kept trying to play but didn't succeed in scoring."

The game turned when Dortmund coach Lucien Favre sent on Jacob Bruun Larsen for the second half and the Danish winger latched onto Jadon Sancho's through ball to open the scoring.

Larsen, who has scored three goals in his last three games, put his recent good form down to the work he has put in since returning from a loan spell at Stuttgart.

"Scoring was a great feeling, especially in this competition," said the 20-year-old, after netting his first Champions League goal.

"It became easier for us after scoring the opener.

"Things are working well for me because of all the hard work I put in, it's as simple as that."