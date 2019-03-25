×
Joelinton committed to Hoffenheim amid Newcastle, Leipzig links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    25 Mar 2019, 20:04 IST
Joelinton - cropped
Hoffenheim forward Joelinton celebrates

Joelinton insists he will stay at Hoffenheim despite reported interest from Newcastle United and RB Leipzig.

The Brazilian striker spent the last two campaigns on loan at Rapid Vienna before returning to Hoffenheim this season, scoring 11 goals in all competitions.

Joelinton extended his contract through to 2022 in November, yet that has not halted speculation that he might be on the move at the end of 2018-19.

Newcastle have been linked with a club-record €60million deal, while Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick openly discussed his side's interest in the player.

But even with Hoffenheim sitting nine points adrift of a Champions League place, Joelinton says he is committed to the club.

"I have a contract here, whether we are in Europe or not," he told Kicker. "That has no influence.

"I will continue to play here, with or without Champions League football. I'm very happy here and happy to play for Hoffenheim."

Alfred Schreuder will return to Hoffenheim as head coach next season, replacing the outgoing Julian Nagelsmann, who is set for Leipzig.

And Joelinton is looking forward to linking up with Schreuder, having worked with the Dutchman when he assisted Nagelsmann.

"I worked with [Schreuder] for a while in my first season at Hoffenheim," Joelinton said. "He's very professional.

"He was very supportive of me and the young players back then and I'm looking forward to working with him again."

