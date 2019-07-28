×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Joelinton 'not a typical Brazilian' but Bruce backs striker to succeed

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    28 Jul 2019, 18:10 IST
joelinton-cropped
Newcastle United striker Joelinton

Steve Bruce expects Joelinton to be "a big hit" with Newcastle United supporters but admitted the former Hoffenheim striker is "not a typical Brazilian".

Joelinton's Newcastle debut started brightly when he weaved his way into the Preston North End box and won his side a penalty within seconds of his introduction in the second half of the Magpies' friendly at Deepdale.

But Miguel Almiron missed the ensuing spot-kick and Joelinton later conceded a penalty that Preston's Paul Gallagher scored to clinch a 2-1 win for the Lilywhites, though Bruce was impressed with his new signing nonetheless.

"I think he'll be a big hit," Bruce told the Chronicle.

"He is full of life and full of energy and plays with his heart on his sleeve.

"He is not a typical Brazillian - all the silky skills that you associate - however, I think he will be an effective number nine."

Joelinton's record-breaking £40million (€44.6m) arrival from Hoffenheim on a six-year deal created a buzz around St. James' Park, where the most the club had previously spent on a player was the £20.5m paid for Almiron in January.

Almiron has made 10 Premier League appearances for the club without finding the net, but Bruce backed his leading lights to shine as he aims to steer Newcastle into the top half of the table in 2019-20.

Advertisement

"The two of them [Joeliton and Almiron] will be a handful," said Bruce.

"After one minute, they combined, which could have won us the game.

"It was nice to see Miggy [Almiron], it was the first time I have seen him live.

"He is a very good player."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
Advertisement
Will Newcastle's most expensive signing Joelinton succeed with the Magpies?
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Newcastle announce signing of Joelinton
RELATED STORY
Steve Bruce: I'm not Rafael Benitez but I'll give everything for Newcastle
RELATED STORY
Joelinton left out by Hoffenheim as Premier League move edges closer
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Newcastle splash out on striker Joelinton for Bruce's first signing
RELATED STORY
Premier League News: Newcastle United appoint Steve Bruce as head coach
RELATED STORY
Why Steve Bruce potentially has the hardest job in football right now
RELATED STORY
Beckham told me to take Newcastle job, claims Bruce
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's best centre-backs in the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
Sheffield Wednesday report Newcastle to Premier League over Bruce appointment
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us