Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Jokanovic rejects Guardiola comparisons

Omnisport
NEWS
News
380   //    14 Sep 2018, 02:15 IST
Slavisa Jokanovic
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic

Slavisa Jokanovic has rejected suggestions Fulham are seeking to copy Manchester City's style.

After losing their first two matches on their Premier League return, Fulham bounced back by beating Burnley and draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.

They face a sterner test on Saturday when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to face champions City, a team to whom Fulham have been compared due to their commitment to possession football.

However, Jokanovic said comparisons between him and City boss Pep Guardiola are wide of the mark.

"I don't use his style, I use my style and my players," Jokanovic told a news conference.

"We cannot compare, he's one of the most successful managers, he showed similar style and it's possible to play the way his team [do] in this competition. All the credit for him, he made a really important step for this game.

"But copying is normally bad – copy, and it's not easy to catch this level that they show us is possible. We try to find our way and adapt ourselves and interpret what we can do to have the opportunity to win the game."

Jokanovic has two promotions to the Premier League on his record but the Serbian is managing in the top flight for the first time, having left Watford for Maccabi Tel Aviv after leading the Hornets out of the Championship in 2015.

However, he maintains he has a lot to learn at the highest level.

"I am a young manager and will have many tests," Jokanovic added. "This is one important game. This team has been built [over] a few years and have spent less money than us this window but because they spent before. I expect we will be successful and spend less next season.

"We need to adapt ourselves for the Premier League. There's a great history behind this team, and they are making the steps to be competitive in the Champions League."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
He's a 'footballing genius' – Silva lauds Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Two positions Pep Guardiola needs to strengthen in January
RELATED STORY
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
Guardiola promises more from City as Liverpool, Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola says repeat of record-breaking season 'impossible'
RELATED STORY
I'll finish where I started – Guardiola wants return to...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola or me better for Man United than Mourinho –...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 7 of the biggest disappointments so far
RELATED STORY
4 best Argentine players to have played in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us