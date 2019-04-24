×
Jovic to Madrid a 'real possibility' – Eintracht director

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    24 Apr 2019, 06:02 IST
LukaJovic-cropped
Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic leaving Eintracht Frankfurt for Real Madrid is a "real possibility, according to sporting director Fredi Bobic.

Jovic has been linked with LaLiga champions Barcelona, however, Spanish giants Madrid have reportedly emerged as favourites to sign the in-demand Eintracht star.

The 21-year-old Serbia striker has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season and his two-year loan from Benfica became permanent last week.

Amid the growing speculation over Jovic's future, Eintracht director Bobic told ZDF: "There's a real possibility that Jovic signs for Real Madrid.

"I hope and want him to stay here at Eintracht, but I'm also realistic and know that if a big club like Real Madrid want him then we haven't got a chance of keeping him."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luka Jovic (@lukajovic_35) on

Of Jovic's 25 goals, 17 of those have come in the Bundesliga as Eintracht sit fourth in the standings – the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Jovic's eight Europa League goals have also helped Eintracht reach the semi-finals, with Premier League side Chelsea awaiting in the last four.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
