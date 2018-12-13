×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus achieved their objective, despite everything going wrong – Allegri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    13 Dec 2018, 04:21 IST
Allegri - cropped
Massimiliano Allegri believes Juventus deserved to lose to Young Boys

Massimiliano Allegri felt everything seemed to go against Juventus as they lost 2-1 to Young Boys in their final Champions League group fixture.

Juve still went through to the last 16 as Group H winners despite their defeat on Wednesday, with Manchester United having lost 2-1 at Valencia.

Guillaume Hoarau's double – the opener coming from the penalty spot – put Young Boys in control before Paulo Dybala's thumping effort handed Juve a lifeline.

But, although Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post before playing a part in Dybala's stoppage-time wonder-strike getting disallowed, Allegri conceded a defeat – Juve's first away loss of the season – was a fair result.

"We achieved our objective by winning the group, even on a night where everything seemed to go wrong," Allegri told Rai Sport.

"We missed so many opportunities and gifted a penalty, so at the end of the day it was only right that we lost.

"[Dybala's disallowed goal] was offside. In any case, an equaliser wouldn't have changed anything at that point.

"We started well and were not lazy in our approach, things just didn't go our way, but we still won the group and I therefore thank the lads."

Advertisement

Dybala was left on the bench for Wednesday's encounter, but made an impressive impact with a stunning goal to set up a grandstand finish.

And although an exceptional second strike was ruled out, the Argentina international insisted Juve will learn their lessons from unexpected result. 

"I haven't seen the disallowed goal again, but the important thing is that we won the group, albeit thanks to Valencia beating Manchester United," Dybala told Rai Sport and Sky Sport Italia.

"We wasted the chances to take the lead in the first half and that gave them confidence. Once we did get two, one was ruled out, but we did react.

"The defeat hurts, because we came here looking for the win, but it should serve as a lesson for the future."

Omnisport
NEWS
Inter caused Juventus problems, concedes Allegri
RELATED STORY
Allegri: Juventus still making too many mistakes
RELATED STORY
Allegri: Juventus a team of great champions
RELATED STORY
4 greatest Juventus managers in history
RELATED STORY
Allegri wary of 'extraordinary' Icardi ahead of Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Allegri delighted for Dybala but demands more from Juventus
RELATED STORY
Allegri: Juventus abandoned Genoa clash
RELATED STORY
Goal-shy Dybala pivotal for Juventus, says Allegri
RELATED STORY
No rest for Ronaldo as Allegri demands better finishing...
RELATED STORY
Italian manager of the year Allegri targets long Juve stay
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us