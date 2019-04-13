Juventus teenager Kean sets Serie A record

Moise Kean became the youngest player to score in four consecutive Serie A games in the era of three points for a win, the teenager surpassing Mario Balotelli's record on Saturday.

Juventus star Kean is often compared to Balotelli, who netted in three straight games in 2009, and he extended his fine run of form with the opening goal away to SPAL.

A shot from Joao Cancelo looked to be on target but Kean was alert and clever enough to divert the ball away from the dive of goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano.

Should Juve avoid defeat at SPAL, they will become Serie A champions for the eighth year in a row, breaking the league's record for the fastest title triumph.

Kean's emergence has helped Juve's sprint towards the finish line, with star striker Cristiano Ronaldo having recently missed games due to injury.

The Portugal captain was rested against SPAL but, as he did with a late winner against AC Milan last week, Kean has filled in admirably.

Kean was the subject of alleged racist abuse during a Serie A game at Cagliari, in which he scored, with Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci criticised for suggesting the striker was partly for blame.

The 19-year-old has also broken into the Italy team this year, scoring in back-to-back Euro 2020 qualifiers during March's international break.