Knee surgery casts doubt on Suarez's Copa del Rey final & Copa America participation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    09 May 2019, 23:26 IST
Suarez - cropped
Luis Suarez requires a knee operation

Luis Suarez looks set to miss the Copa del Rey final, with the Uruguay star's status for the Copa America also unclear after Barcelona confirmed the striker requires knee surgery.

Having played in Barca's humiliating Champions League semi-final defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday, Suarez's season now looks to be over following Barca's announcement that the 32-year-old has suffered a medial meniscus injury in his right knee.

The extent of the injury is not yet known and Barca will confirm how long Suarez will be absent for after Thursday's exploratory operation is completed.

Ernesto Valverde's side already have the LaLiga title secured, but will likely have to do without Suarez as they bid to do the double in the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on May 25.

Suarez's injury has also cast doubt on his prospects for the Copa America in Brazil, dealing Uruguay's hopes a blow, with Oscar Tabarez's side kicking off their campaign against Ecuador on June 16.

Former Liverpool striker Suarez has scored 25 goals in all competitions for Barca this term.

Tags:
Barcelona
