×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Koeman hails De Jong's defensive display

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    07 Jun 2019, 04:54 IST
Frenkie de Jong
Ajax and Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong's defensive aptitude impressed Ronald Koeman as Netherlands beat England 3-1 after extra time to reach the final of the Nations League.

De Jong, who is set to join Barcelona from Ajax ahead of the 2019-20 season, was the Oranje's star man in Guimaraes on Thursday.

Netherlands had to come from behind after Marcus Rashford scored from the spot, Matthijs de Ligt atoning for his error in conceding the penalty with a header.

England then fell apart in extra time, John Stones giving the ball away to Memphis Depay, which led to Kyle Walker's own goal, before Ross Barkley's lapse allowed Quincy Promes to strike a decisive blow.

Amid the carnage of mistakes from both sides, De Jong was a calming presence in midfield for Koeman's men with his 105 passes and 128 touches the most of anyone on the pitch.

But while De Jong shone with his typically precise passing, he also made 13 recoveries and completed five tackles in a diligent defensive display that impressed Koeman.

"Of course he was player of the match, it was well deserved," Koeman told a news conference. 

"Most of the people are always looking at what he does with the ball, how calm he is, but in defence how many balls he is winning in midfield - it's fantastic to see Frenkie play like this.

"It looks so easy but it isn't, it was really well deserved tonight."

Advertisement

Sunday's final will see Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who has been touted for the Ballon d'Or, test himself against Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo – a five-time winner of the award.

But Koeman feels the clash between Van Dijk and Ronaldo should not be allowed to overshadow Sunday's showpiece in Porto.

"It isn't a battle between two players, it's Portugal and Holland," he added. "We know it's impossible sometimes to have good defending against Cristiano Ronaldo but we want to keep the ball, with good possession, as then he can do nothing in attack.

"We don't stop after tonight. There's always something to improve, but we are in a good way, the team is happy and confident in the way we like to play.

"We have big talents coming through, experience in the team, two players who won the Champions League, this experience to play and win a semi-final, then play the final on Sunday, it makes everything much easier."

Advertisement
Ajax star De Ligt tells Koeman about his future plans
RELATED STORY
De Jong asked Koeman for Barcelona advice
RELATED STORY
Koeman dodges Barcelona speculation ahead of Nations League Finals
RELATED STORY
Forget Messi, give Van Dijk the Ballon d'Or - Koeman
RELATED STORY
Depay hails Koeman's guidance as Netherlands confirm Nations League squad
RELATED STORY
Why Frenkie de Jong could epitomise the Pep Guardiola project at Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Koeman rules himself out of Barcelona running
RELATED STORY
Koeman accepts responsibility for Germany loss
RELATED STORY
Henderson hails Liverpool's solid defensive display
RELATED STORY
Koeman applauds Depay but accuses Netherlands of being 'careless' in 4-0 win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow NOR ROM 12:15 AM Norway vs Romania
Tomorrow AUS SLO 12:15 AM Austria vs Slovenia
Tomorrow NOR POL 12:15 AM North Macedonia vs Poland
Tomorrow LAT ISR 12:15 AM Latvia vs Israel
Tomorrow FAR SPA 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Spain
Tomorrow SWE MAL 12:15 AM Sweden vs Malta
Tomorrow ICE ALB 06:30 PM Iceland vs Albania
Tomorrow CRO WAL 06:30 PM Croatia vs Wales
Tomorrow AZE HUN 09:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Hungary
International Friendlies 2019
FT BRA QAT
2 - 0
 Brazil vs Qatar
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us