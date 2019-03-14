×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lacazette and Ben Yedder won't be happy - Deschamps

Omnisport
NEWS
News
251   //    14 Mar 2019, 22:06 IST
deschamps-cropped
France coach Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps concedes that Alexandre Lacazette and Wissam Ben Yedder will not be happy about being overlooked for the latest France squad.

Deschamps named his squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Iceland on Thursday and there was no place for the duo.

Ben Yedder has been in sensational form for Sevilla this season, plundering a hat-trick against Real Sociedad at the weekend to take his tally to 26 in all competitions, while Lacazette has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Arsenal.

Deschamps has an abundance of talent to choose from in attack and says the similarities between Ben Yedder and Lacazette worked against them, instead opting for Olivier Giroud's physicality up front.

"I don't think they will be happy today," he told a media conference.

"They are doing a lot of very good things, but I have to make choices. They are both closer in style to each other than Giroud.

"They would deserve the call-up. They just need to keep doing what they are doing."

Anthony Martial pulled out of the Nations League clash against Netherlands and friendly with Uruguay in November with a groin problem and has again been called up by Deschamps, who is excited by what the Manchester United star can do when fully fit.

Advertisement

"He has always been part of this French group," he explained.

"Sometimes he has been taken, sometimes he hasn't. He had some slight fitness concerns, but when he is in full control of his ability in beating players, he has all the attacking qualities required."

Deschamps' side travel to Moldova on March 22 and then face Iceland at the Stade de France three days later.

Omnisport
NEWS
In my heart and in my prayers - Ben Yedder pays tribute to missing Sala
RELATED STORY
Coman wins France recall, Umtiti and Martial both back
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Alexandre Lacazette not included in France squad for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers
RELATED STORY
4 forwards who have exceeded expectations this season
RELATED STORY
La Liga table: Gameweek 27 Results & Scores - Barcelona continue title charge
RELATED STORY
He wants to be like Aubameyang and Lacazette! - Xhaka hails match-winner Torreira
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Alexandre Lacazette free to play against Rennes
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19, Arsenal vs Rennes: Match preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
Lacazette available to face Rennes following Arsenal appeal
RELATED STORY
Emery confident Arsenal can cope without Lacazette against Rennes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us