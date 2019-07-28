×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lacazette injury not serious, confirms Emery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    28 Jul 2019, 23:28 IST
lacazettecropped
Alexandre Lacazette and Unai Emery

Unai Emery believes the ankle injury sustained by Alexandre Lacazette in Sunday's Emirates Cup defeat to Lyon is "not serious".

Arsenal went down 2-1 at home to the Ligue 1 side despite taking the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Moussa Dembele getting both of the visitors' goals.

Prior to the first goal, Arsenal lost former Lyon star Lacazette to an ankle injury in the 13th minute following an early knock.

Although he showed little sign of pain when jogging off the pitch, Lacazette was seen wearing a protective boot on his left foot post-game and was walking with a notable limp.

The striker will be examined by medical staff in the coming days, but Emery is confident Lacazette will not need long to rest.

"The doctor said to me he's going to check tomorrow [Monday]," Emery said. "It's in his ankle.

"He's going to be assessed over the next few days – it's not serious."

The potential arrival of Nicolas Pepe from Lille could provide a timely boost to Arsenal, with the goal-scoring winger tipped to complete a £72million (€80m) move.

Advertisement

Emery refused to confirm the validity of such reports, though he made no secret of Arsenal's admiration for the Ivory Coast international.

"The club is thinking on how we can improve," he said. "There are different players on the table.

"Pepe's a very good player. We only want players who can really, really improve the squad. We want the best players possible for the first game at Newcastle [on August 11]."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
Advertisement
Arsenal downed by Dembele double as Lacazette suffers ankle injury
RELATED STORY
Ozil and Kolasinac not mentally ready to play - Emery
RELATED STORY
Ozil maintains healthy relationship with Emery
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Unai Emery provides update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future
RELATED STORY
Emery confirms Welbeck's Arsenal departure
RELATED STORY
Asensio injury 'could be bad news' for Ceballos deal
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal (3-2 on Penalties): 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
3 players who could become the next captain of Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Ozil still an Arsenal leader despite coat incident, says Lacazette
RELATED STORY
Ramsey has played last game for Arsenal, Emery confirms
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us