LaLiga refuses to alter fixture dates after RFEF demands changes

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 68 // 26 Jul 2019, 18:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona's fixture with Athletic Bilbao is one of the LaLiga matches which could be moved

LaLiga has insisted it will not change the dates of fixtures in the opening three rounds of the 2019-20 season, despite a demand to do so from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The RFEF released a statement on Friday confirming the competition judge had ruled football was only to be played on Saturday or Sunday in August and September.

As such, it demanded LaLiga alter its calendar as it had not sought permission to play matches on Fridays and Mondays, with defending champions Barcelona initially scheduled to begin their campaign against Athletic Bilbao on August 16.

But LaLiga refutes the decision, instead claiming to be the only organisation able to set the schedule for league fixtures.

"LaLiga confirms that there is a judicial hearing indicated for August 7 with the objective of resolving this RFEF attack with caution to LaLiga's powers and the value of the audiovisual rights of the associated clubs," a statement read, adding that fixture changes could affect signed contracts worth "more than" €2billion.

#LaLigaSantander gets underway the weekend of August 18-19. Here are the fixtures for the first Matchday! pic.twitter.com/lMnH7r8AzI — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) July 24, 2018

Should LaLiga lose the case, Barca's clash with Bilbao will be put back to Saturday, August 17, along with Real Mallorca's meeting with Eibar, which was initially set for August 19. Real Betis' game against Real Valladolid will also been moved.

Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and others will also be impacted across the opening weekends if the August hearing rules in favour of RFEF.