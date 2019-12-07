Lampard not yet considering transfer window despite Everton defeat

Frank Lampard is not yet thinking about freshening up his squad in January despite a chastening 3-1 defeat at Everton on Saturday.

Everton were led by caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson for the first time, with the Scot taking the reins from Marco Silva following his dismissal two days ago.

The former Everton striker inspired the Toffees to get back to winning ways, with Richarlison opening the scoring and Dominic Calvert-Lewin getting a brace either side of Mateo Kovacic's strike.

Chelsea's performance, particularly defensively, laid bare some of the issues in their squad, with centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen particularly poor.

But, following Chelsea's transfer ban coming to an end on Friday after a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against apparent breaches, Lampard does not feel purchases are needed yet, even though the Blues have lost three of their past four in the Premier League.

"Not yet," Lampard told reporters when asked if he now thinks a January refresh is required.

"Work [is required]," he continued. "We had it nice, we were winning games. This is the Premier League. We went to [Manchester] City, played pretty well, lost the game.

"But then the two games since then are signs of where we need to get better. We have played two teams who have been having a tough time and we have allowed the games to go away from us for different reasons and they will be big lessons for us."

Defeat means Chelsea could finish the weekend just three points ahead of fifth-placed Wolves, if they beat Brighton and Hove Albion away on Sunday.