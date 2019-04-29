×
Leading Liverpool and untouchable one-on-one – Van Dijk in Opta numbers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
55   //    29 Apr 2019, 10:50 IST
VirgilvanDijk - Cropped
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was rewarded for his stellar campaign by winning the PFA Players' Player of the Year on Sunday.

Van Dijk, 27, has led what is currently the Premier League's best defence, putting Jurgen Klopp's men in title contention with just two games remaining.

The Netherlands international became the second Liverpool player in as many seasons to be named player of the year, joining team-mate Mohamed Salah.

We take a look at some of the Opta numbers behind Van Dijk's individual honour.

0 – No opposition player has completed a dribble past Van Dijk in 36 league games this season. The run stretches back to March – a streak of 45 league matches without being dribbled past by an opponent.

19 – No outfield player has registered more clean sheets than Van Dijk in the Premier League this season.

77 – Of 292 players to have competed in 100-plus duels in the league this season, Van Dijk has the best success ratio with 77 per cent.

35 – Liverpool have won 35 of the 50 Premier League games when Van Dijk has played.

8 – Van Dijk became the eighth Liverpool player to win the award, joining Terry McDermott (1979-80), Kenny Dalglish (1982-83), Ian Rush (1983-84), John Barnes (1987-88), Steven Gerrard (2005-06), Luis Suarez (2013-14) and Salah.

6 – He is just the sixth defender to win the award, after Norman Hunter (Leeds United), Colin Todd (Derby County), Gary Pallister (Manchester United), Paul McGrath (Aston Villa) and John Terry (Chelsea).

4 – Van Dijk is the fourth Dutch player to claim the prize, joining Dennis Bergkamp (1997-98), Ruud van Nistelrooy (2001-02) and Robin van Persie (2011-12).

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
