Lewandowski hits out at Kovac's 'defensive' tactics in Liverpool defeat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
527   //    14 Mar 2019, 15:45 IST
lewandowski-cropped
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski was critical of Niko Kovac's "defensive" tactics in Bayern Munich's 3-1 aggregate Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

Bayern left Anfield last month with what was widely regarded as a commendable 0-0 draw, but they were second best in Wednesday's return leg in Munich. 

Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead in the 26th minute when making the most of questionable goalkeeping by Manuel Neuer, and although a Joel Matip own goal late in the half gave Bayern hope, it did not last long.

Virgil van Dijk made it 2-1 21 minutes from time and Mane wrapped things up late on, giving Liverpool a deserved away win at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski was left with little doubt that the team's tactics were to blame.

"We knew that it would be a very tough game, but I think in both games we were playing too defensive," the Poland international told Viasport.

"We didn't try to push forward and create situations, also in the first game we didn't risk so much. We played at home, but that wasn't our game and that's why they beat us.

"I think we played too deep, didn't want to make too many risks, and I don't know why.

"We tried to push Liverpool, but in offence it was two versus four players and that's why we didn't match them. That wasn't our game.

"I had a lot of duels, not just with the one player, and it was very difficult because I was alone sometimes, and I didn't have help also and I couldn't do some things.

"It was very difficult. If you're alone against two or three good players, it's difficult.

"If you see both games, maybe we didn't risk enough and that's why we are out now."

