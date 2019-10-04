Lingard injury compounds Manchester United's Europa League frustration

Jesse Lingard sustained an injury against AZ

Manchester United's injury problems increased as Jesse Lingard was forced off with a hamstring issue in the Europa League draw against AZ.

Lingard, who missed out on a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad on Thursday, came on as a 77th-minute substitute in the goalless stalemate, replacing Mason Greenwood.

However, his cameo lasted just 14 minutes before he had to be withdrawn after pulling up, with the midfielder clutching his right hamstring as United ended the match with 10 men.

The injury compounds another frustrating performance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who were already shorn of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Jesse Lingard comes on to replace Mason Greenwood, with less than 15 minutes remaining.#MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/htLipVAQ6d — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 3, 2019

"I think [Lingard] just felt his hamstring there. It's not nice, but that's what it is," Solskjaer told BT Sport.

Marcus Rashford – who returned from a short injury lay-off against Arsenal on Monday – also came on as a substitute and was unfortunate not to win a penalty, with referee Gediminas Mazeika dismissing United's seemingly valid appeals.

It now seemss unlikely Lingard will be available for selection on Sunday, as United aim to end a seven-match winless streak in away league fixtures at Newcastle United.