Liverpool addicted to winning trophies, says Lallana

Adam Lallana said Liverpool are addicted to winning trophies as the Champions League holders look to add the Club World Cup to their collection.

Liverpool face Copa Libertadores champions and Brazilian giants Flamengo in Saturday's Club World Cup final in Doha.

It is another chance for Premier League leaders Liverpool – who are on track to claim their first league title since 1990 – to celebrate silverware under Jurgen Klopp, having won the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup this year.

Liverpool attacker Lallana said: "It's massive. We are European champions and to be world club champions as well – there's not many people who can say that.

"We are going to give it our all. It's like an addiction: you win one medal and you want to win another. You want to win more."

Liverpool booked their spot in the Club World Cup decider after edging Monterrey 2-1 thanks to Roberto Firmino's last-gasp winner.

Flamengo, who beat River Plate in the Libertadores final, overcame 10-man Al Hilal 3-1 in the semi-finals.

"It will be a very tough game," Lallana said. "I'm sure Bobby [Firmino] and Alisson will give us some inside info into them.

"We watched them the other day. They were very dynamic, very aggressive, physical, and we will have to recover quickly. Another trophy is up for grabs so bring it on. It's all about recovery now.

"It's a good job it didn't go to extra time. We will get in the ice baths, get the massages and all guns blazing for Saturday."