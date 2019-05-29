×
Liverpool boss Klopp rubbishes 'bull****' Juventus rumours

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    29 May 2019, 00:04 IST
Jurgen Klopp - cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says reports linking him with Juventus are "bull****" and insists he has no interest in leaving Liverpool.

The Serie A champions are hunting for a new boss after parting ways with Massimiliano Allegri.

Lazio's Simone Inzaghi, Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri and free agent Antonio Conte are among the names to have been mentioned in connection with the role.

The Bianconeri board reportedly view Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as ideal - albeit less realistic - options, but the German removed all doubt about his future as he focuses on this weekend's Champions League final.

"Of course it's a league that I like, Italy is a beautiful country, but these rumours about me going to Juventus are bull****," Klopp told Sky Sport Italia.

"There's nothing true about it, I'm not going to leave Liverpool.

"I know Serie A very well, I follow it and I like it but I am going to stay at Liverpool."

Liverpool will hope to be crowned European champions for the sixth time when they meet Premier League rivals Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

The Reds lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in last year's Champions League final.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
