Liverpool here to stay – Robertson warns Man City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
78   //    14 May 2019, 07:02 IST
AndyRobertson-cropped
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson warned Manchester City that Liverpool are "here to stay" after the Reds narrowly missed out on Premier League success in 2018-19.

Liverpool only lost once this season as they collected 97 points, however, Jurgen Klopp's men still finished one point behind City as their bid for a first league title since 1990 fell agonisingly short.

Despite a heartbreaking end to the campaign, Liverpool left-back Robertson insisted the club – who were 25 points clear of third-placed Chelsea – will be fighting for silverware again next term.

"Man City know, hopefully, we are here to stay; we know they are definitely here to stay – they are incredible," said Robertson, whose Liverpool will face Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1.

"Then all the teams have to catch us as there was quite a gap between second and third. They all need to come up to us and, if they do, it will be an incredible title race next season."

"Fingers crossed we don't lose anyone," Robertson added. "We are a tight group and we don't want to lose anyone. We will go into next season as strong as ever.

"We are a tight-knit group, a young group so hopefully we will be here for many years and we will be a better team in terms of maturity and experience next year."

"I think maybe it is doing what we have done," the Scotland captain continued. "Ninety-seven points wins every single league apart from last season, so if we do that again we will keep knocking on the door and we won't be far off it."

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
